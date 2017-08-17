High-scoring pupils put the 'A' in Achievement

Students at Caedmon College were celebrating exam success this week as they picked up their A-level results.

The college said its pupils have “done us proud” as 47.2% of results ranged from A* to B and 99.2% from A* to E – up on last year’s 96%.

Alex Snaith and Ben Garrett celebrate. Picture: Sam Jones.

The APE score (average points per entry) is 36.02 equal to a grade B- the same as last year.

Princial, Keith Prytherch, said: “The demands on everyone have increased again through the new ways of assessing students, we are very proud to be offering high quality post-16 education in Whitby and delighted for all our students who take their studies seriously; achieving results that enable them to fulfill their ambitions. I would like to thank all the staff for their dedication and expertise, all families for the fabulous support they give and we are very much looking forward to working hard again this year to achieve great things with our post-16 students.”

Ms Dimbleby the Director of Learning for post 16 education said: “We are immensely proud of all our students who are progressing to a variety of opportunities from Russell Group

universities to gap years abroad and employment to higher level apprenticeships. It is pleasing to note that none of our students are leaving without a suitable progression route

Jayne Michie and Abigail Doherty collect their results. Picture: Sam Jones.

and nearly all university applicants have accessed their chosen course. I am very proud of every single one of them, not just those who have achieved the highest grades. I hope that

Caedmon College will continue to offer this fantastic post-16 service in Whitby for many years to come."

Sixth form college governor Jane Kenyon Miller expressed her congratulations to all students who have succeeded so highly and paid tribute to the sixth form team., she said: “They have

steered, supported and mentored students into their chosen career paths and for many others have inspired and motivated them to realise their dreams; we are lucky to have such

Liam Towell who achieved 3A*s. Picture: Sam Jones.

a group of talented and dedicated staff to support all students.”

Some of the standout results included:

Owen Grant: 3 A*s, Liam Towell: 3 A*s, Bronwyn Hodgson: A*BB, Emmy Dickinson: ABB, Anna Chadfield: A*, A, Distinction, Molly Rose: A*, B, Distinction, Rachel Tindall: A*, B, Distinction, Tia Roe-Dryden: A, 2 Distinctions.

Liam Towell, who picked up his A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics, told the Gazette: “I’m very pleased. I wasn’t expecting it, it took a lot of hard work.” He will be heading to Lancaster University to study Physics.