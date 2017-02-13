Hero police officers help to save man's life

Two police officers have been praised for performing CPR on a man who was suffering a cardiac arrest behind the Grove Hotel in Whitby yesterday.

On the scene were PC Taylor and PC Jagger who worked with a paramedic, taking turns to perform CPR on the man in his 50s.

The air ambulance was called out to take the man to hospital in Middlesbrough.

After six shocks with a defibrillator, the officers found a pulse and the man was air lifted to hospital.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called out at 10.20am and the man was flown to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough within 11 minutes. He arrived in a serious but stable condition.

Whitby Town Police put on their Facebook page: "We wish him all the best with his recovery and commend our officers for all their efforts today."