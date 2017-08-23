Here's how much you'll need to earn per hour to buy a house in each York postcode

Ever wondered how much you'd have to earn to buy a house in the most expensive area of North Yorkshire?

Online retailer Web Blinds has created a tool that compares the average house price in each postcode with the hourly wage one person would need to earn to buy there.

The YO postcode covers a vast area - from York city centre to parts of the Wolds and towns on the coast.

Living in central York comes with the highest premium - you'll need to earn a whopping £26.51 to afford a home in YO1, the heart of the historic city.

Close behind are York's trendy South Bank and Bishopthorpe areas, popular with academics and young families. You'll need an hourly wage of £23.46 to get on the ladder here.

Affluent villages on the city's outskirts, such as Escrick and Sheriff Hutton, are also only within reach if you earn over £20 per hour.

Pleasant market towns such as Helmsley and Pocklington are more affordable, possibly due to their distance from major urban centres, yet the cheapest North Yorkshire property is to found in coastal postcodes.

You could afford a holiday home in Whitby if you earn £14.93 per hour, or to move to the peaceful Wolds town of Driffield if you take home £12.37.

But North Yorkshire's cheapest postcodes are in Scarborough - you can buy in YO11, on the seaside town's edge, if you earn £9.38 per hour

The full list:

YO1 - York city centre - £26.51

YO23 - South Bank, Bishopthorpe, Copmanthorpe, Rufforth - £23.46

YO60 - Sheriff Hutton - £22.18

YO61 - Easingwold - £21.97

YO19 - Dunnington, Escrick, Wheldrake, Murton, Riccall, Stillingfleet, Warthill - £21.76

YO51 - Boroughbridge - £20.44

YO26 - Acomb, Leeman Road, Upper Poppleton, Nether Poppleton, Green Hammerton - £19.79

YO62 - Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Nawton - £18.96

YO41 - Elvington, Full Sutton, Stamford Bridge, Sutton-upon-Derwent, Wilberfoss - £18.83

YO32 - Haxby, Huntington, Wigginton, New Earswick, Stockton-on-the-Forest, Strensall - £18.20

YO42 - Pocklington, Barmby Moor, Melbourne, Seaton Ross - £17.47

YO10 - Fishergate, Fulford, Heslington, Osbaldwick, Tang Hall - £17.41

YO7 - Thirsk, Hambleton - £17.18

YO30 - Bootham, Clifton, Skelton, Linton-on-Ouse - £17.11

YO18 - Pickering, Thornton-le-Dale - £17.07

YO13 - Scarborough - £16.77

YO31 - Heworth, Huntington, The Groves, Layerthorpe - £16.69

YO24 - Acomb, Dringhouses, Woodthorpe - £16.56

YO22 - Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay - £14.93

YO17 - Malton, Norton - £14.87

YO21 - Whitby, Westerdale - £13.87

YO43 - Market Weighton, Holme-on-Spalding-Moor - £13.66

YO25 - Driffield - £12.37

YO12 - Scarborough, Seamer - £10.32

YO11 - Scarborough, Cayton - £9.38

