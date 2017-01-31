Help Whitby sparkle again at prestigious fishing awards event

The deadline is closing in on the nationwide search for the UK’s best fishermen, seafood restaurants and ports – and Whitby is once again hoping to shine.

The Fishing News Awards, an awards programme recognising the hard work of those serving in the fishing industry, is back for 2017 following its successful relaunch last year.

Whitby fared well last year, with James Locker, skipper of Our Lass III, winning Demersal Fisherman of the Year, and Parkol claiming the new boat of the year prize. The Magpie Cafe was also a finalist in the coastal fish restaurant of the Year category.

This year’s awards cover 12 categories, including specialist awards for particular types of fishing, ports, technical achievements and restaurants, and prizes for the Young Fisherman of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

But nominations close on February 17 so people wanting to nominated fishing businesses from the Whitby area are being urged to act now.

The awards are free to enter and people are being asked to nominate either themselves, their colleagues, or friends and family.

The fishing industry remains one of the most strenuous, and sometimes dangerous, lines of work in the UK, and the awards aim to show the nation’s appreciation for those toiling at sea to put food on the table.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Aberdeen on May 25, the evening before the Aberdeen Fishing Expo, and will be presented by comedian Rory Bremner.

David Linkie, the Editor of Fishing News, said: “Increasing numbers of people all across the country are eating fish every day, yet how often do they really consider the hard work and skill that goes into catching it for them?

“Fishermen are extremely committed and dedicated, yet are often the most modest and unassuming people.

“They certainly aren’t ones to shout about their achievements in an industry that is continually looking to the future and developing new initiatives to promote long-term sustainability, yet they are more than worthy of recognition – which is why we ask for nominations from their peers and colleagues.”

“This is why Fishing News hosts these awards; to celebrate the determination, skills, and ingenuity of those involved in commercial fishing across the UK and Ireland over the past year.”

To see the full list of categories and to enter a nomination for the Fishing News Awards, hopefuls can visit www.fishingnews.co.uk/awards and complete the online entry form.

Head to Twitter and use the hashtag #FishingNewsAwards to see the conversation and join in.