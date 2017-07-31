Help Whitby charities land a chunk of £100,000

Charities in Whitby could get their hands on a share of £100,000 in the big Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation giveaway.

The Charitable Foundation supports registered charities which help to alleviate poverty, improve health and save lives with donations from £250 to £2,000 that support a specific purpose.

Yorkshire Building Society members can recommend their favourite charity for a donation by visiting their local branch, on Flowergate.

Mark Jackson, Manager of the Whitby branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “As a mutual organisation, we’re committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the community here in Whitby. There are lots of wonderful charities which make a real difference to peoples’ lives and we want to support their work.

“We know it can be hard for charities to find the funding they need – especially the smaller, local ones which rely on donations and local volunteers. So we’re inviting our members to recommend those charities which need a helping hand.”

The Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Since it was established in 1998, the Charitable Foundation has donated more than £7million to causes around the UK, with more than £18,700 being donated through the Whitby branch alone.

Applications to the Charitable Foundation are reviewed by its Trustees and successful charities will receive donations in October.