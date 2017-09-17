Help keep a hidden gem looking amazing

The gardens at Whitby’s prestigious youth hostel are one of the town’s hidden gems – but to help keep them looking immaculate, more volunteers are now needed.

All the planting and maintenance is carried out by a small team of volunteers, who work every Wednesday in all but the worst weather to keep the gardens looking at their best.

The YHA provides funds for new plants and equipment, but the gardeners also run a small plant stall, with donations all being returned to benefit the garden.

Two stalwarts of the group have recently left, one through illness and the other from moving away from the area, so the volunteers are keen to welcome new gardeners to help.

Andy Partridge, Development Operations Manager for the YHA, said: “The work that our Whitby garden volunteers do is amazing. The gardens always look stunning and we simply would not be able to open our gardens to the public without them. We can’t thank them enough and they are all saints.”

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer gardener at Whitby youth hostel should either go to the garden on any Wednesday between 10am and 2pm to meet everyone and have a look around, or contact Sue Rowland by emailing davidrowland17@btinternet.com or call 01947 600403.