Heartbeat star to return to Goathland for book signing

Derek Fowlds, also known as Heartbeat’s Sgt Oscar Blaketon, will be in Goathland on Saturday, September 30, signing the latest paperback edition of his biography ‘A Part Worth Playing.’

Derek said he wanted to do it in Goathland because it’s where he spent 18 years filming in the hit series Heartbeat.

He said that he has always regarded it as his second home and still has many friends there. He added that he can’t wait to see them again.

The signing will take place at 11am at the Goathland stores.

The village formed the set of Aidensfield in the police drama which ran from 1992 to 2010.