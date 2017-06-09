Heartbeat fans have chance to own show script

Heartbeat Fans will be in for a treat this weekend when one of its stars returns to Goathland.

Aidensfield Stores in the village will playing host to a special visitor this Sunday (11 June) – David Lonsdale – who played David Stockwell.

Mr Londsdale played the role for 13 years in the hugely popular TV series and he will be signing copies of the original script from the 2016 Heartbeat Stage Show.

The signed scripts will be on sale with all proceeds going to Cancer Research.

Over the coming weekend visitors will also get the opportunity to see some of the original vehicles used in the series. They will be on display from 10:30am on Saturday (10 June) and Sunday.

Owner of Aidensfield Stores, Andrew Fiddler, said “We are looking forward to a great weekend in Goathland and are delighted that Mr Lonsdale will be joining us.

“This is a rare opportunity for Heartbeat fans to get their hands on an original script with all proceeds going to a worthwhile cause.”