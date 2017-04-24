Heartbeat author Peter Walker dies aged 80

The writer behind the popular television series Heartbeat, which was filmed in Goathland, has died.

Peter Walker, 80, who wrote under the pen name Nicholas Rhea, was best known for the Constable stories, which provided the inspiration for the hugely popular Heartbeat television series, and he remained involved with the series as a consultant until filming ended in 2009.

The Constable books drew on his own experiences as a local bobby for a small Yorkshire village in the 1960s.

Heartbeat is a long-running and highly popular TV series that was filmed predominantly in Goathland, which formed the setting for the village of Aidensfield.

It first aired in 1992 and lasted for 18 series until the last show in 2010.

Peter, lived with his wife Rhoda in Ampleforth.