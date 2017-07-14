Hear tales of smuggling past in walk around ‘Bay

Dates for the last two smugglers walks round Robin Hood’s Bay this summer have been announced.

Visitors can discover the hidden smuggling secrets of Robin Hood’s Bay tomorrow and on July 29 at 5pm when Paul Johnston of Baytown Beers will lead A Taste of Smuggling guided walk, followed by a beer tasting.

The walk will start outside Robin Hood’s Bay Museum on Fisherhead. The one-hour gentle stroll around ‘old Baytown’ will highlight 18th Century smuggling tales and reveal the hidden smuggling secrets of numerous village cottages.

The tour will finish in the village with a beer tasting. The full range of Baytown’s smuggler’s beers will be available and Paul will outline the background to the beers and their history.

Besides Baytown beers being on tap in the Victoria Hotel’s bar area, Baytown’s bottled beers celebrate the village’s smuggling heritage.

Baytown Bitter at 4% abv is named after the 18th Century locals’ name for Robin Hoods Bay. Smuggler’s Haul is a 6% strong bitter with Squire’s Connivance a 5% Porter. Press Gang’s Arrival is a 3.8% pale ale, Revenue’s Revenge is a 4.2% premium lager and feminine wiles are celebrated with Petticoat’s Deceit a 4% premium cider.

Paul said: “These dates will be the only public walks this summer so early booking is advisable. The walk offers a rare chance to hear true life tales of Robin Hood’s Bay’s smuggling past. Add in smuggler’s tunnels, hidden chambers and secret doorways and the visitor will be in for an historical treat.”

Places are limited and pre booking is essential at £10 a person and includes a free bottle of beer. Contact Baytown on 01947 880513.