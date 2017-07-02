Magpie Fish Recipe: Halibut steak with quinoa

Try your hand at this week’s fish recipe, courtesy of Paul Gildroy at the Magpie Cafe.

Ingredients

Chef Paul Gildroy

4 x 300g halibut Steaks, 500g cooked quinoa,

6 shallots (very finely diced), 4 vine tomatoes (seeds removed, v. finely diced),

1 clove garlic (crushed),

1 dessertspoon chopped parsley, 1 large red chilli (finely sliced),

1 tablespoon of chopped coriander,

1 dessertspoon of chopped mint,

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar,

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil,

juice of half a lime,

freshly ground black pepper,

vegetable oil for cooking,

salad leaves to serve.

Method

Heat a medium sized pan and then add a little oil followed by the finely diced shallots.

Cook without colour for 1-2 minutes before adding the chopped tomatoes.

After a further couple of minutes add the quinoa and a splash of water.

Reduce the heat and gently heat through, season to taste.

For the halibut, heat a little vegetable oil and carefully lay in the pieces of halibut.

Pan fry for approximately eight minutes, turning once, season with salt and pepper.

Once the halibut is cooked remove the fish from the pan (set aside to keep warm).

Add the sliced chilli and the olive oil to the pan followed by the sherry vinegar, chopped herbs and freshly ground black pepper.

Warm this through and add the squeeze of lime juice to the pan.

To serve; share out the quinoa, sit on the halibut steaks and the spoon over the warm dressing and serve with salad leaves.