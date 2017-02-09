Hawkesgarth Lodge set to close forcing residents to relocate

Hawkesgarth Lodge Care Home is set to close, leaving residents forced to fnd alternative homes.

A spokesman for the home, which is based in Hawsker, confirmed today that the home will have to close due to a shortage of nursing and care home staﬀ.

A statement released by Embrace, the owners of the home, said: “We can confirm that the difficult decision has been taken to close Hawkesgarth Lodge Care Home.

“As a result of the acute national shortage of trained nursing and care home staff we have been unable to recruit an appropriately qualified manager and have faced difficulty in retaining sufficient permanent care staff.

“Consequently we were unable to guarantee in the future the high quality care that our residents expect and deserve, and we therefore took the decision to close the home.

“The health and well being of the people we support is our number one priority. We are working closely with residents, their families and the local authority to identify alternative homes that meet each resident’s individual care needs. We will work together to ensure the relocations are managed with minimal disruption. During this process additional members of the management team will be present at the home to support the staﬀ team to provide continuity of care for all residents.”