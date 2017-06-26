Have your say on new council ward boundaries for Scarborough

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking local people for their help to draw up a new pattern of council wards for Scarborough Borough Council.

The consultation is the first part of an electoral review which will re-draw ward boundaries across the borough.

The Commission has also announced that it is minded to recommend that the council should have 45 councillors in the future: five fewer than the current arrangements.

The Commission now needs information from people and groups across Scarborough to help it to produce a new pattern of wards to accommodate 45 councillors.

In drawing up new boundaries, the Commission aims to deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters. The review also aims to ensure that the new council wards reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of communities across Scarborough.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Scarborough. As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensure electoral equality for voters.

“If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you. And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Scarborough, then this consultation is for you.

“Your views will make a difference.

“We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Scarborough or just a small part of the borough.

“Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in October.”

Local people have until 4 September 2017 to submit their views. Further information on the review and interactive maps of the existing wards can be found at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk.