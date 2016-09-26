Hardy looks for Blues reaction

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy is looking for a reaction from his players when they entertain Ashton United in the Evo-Stik Premier on Tuesday night.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday when they lost by a 2-1 scoreline on the road at Stourbridge.

Hardy was left disappointed by the result and the performance, as Whitby dipped from their previously impressive form.

He is now keen for his team to bounce back from this blow when they tackle a strong Ashton side.

"We are looking from a positive reaction from the boys," said Hardy.

"We missed our chance to got top of the pack on Saturday, but now we have to get back on it again.

"The lads have been immaculate all season, but we did expect a dip to come along at some point.

"Conditions didn't help us on Saturday though, the playing surface was poor, it was windy which didn't help us, and we were also left scratching our heads at some of the refereeing decisions.

"The most frustrating thing was the fact that on our day we felt that we were a better team than Stourbridge, but we didn't play to our potential."

Hardy isn't planning many changes to his starting XI, despite Saturday's dip in form.

He added: "There are a few scenarios that we could look at, but it is no time for knee-jerk reactions.

"We have had a fairly settled starting XI to date, but we have a big October ahead of us and during that period we will have to tap into our squad.

"You have to remember that this is a consolidation season and at the moment we are way ahead of what we were hoping to achieve.

"The game against Ashton won't be an easy one because they are always a competitive, well drilled opposition.

"We tend not to get caught up in how other teams will play and things like that. It is important to concentrate on getting your own house in order.

"If that is the case and we play to the best of our ability, then we'll be hoping to pick up the three points."