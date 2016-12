Handy guide to Whitby Christmas services

The Christmas holiday means changes to opening hours and travel arrangements, here's a handy guide to some services.

Bin collections

To see your revised bin collection times when they will vary by one or a few days over the festive period, visit the Scarborough Borough Council website at www.scarborough.gov.uk and select the Bin Calendar option or search for ‘bin collection’ and insert your postcode. Or call 01723 232323.

Pharmacies

Boots Pharmacy, 64 Baxtergate: Christmas Day - closed, Boxing Day - 11am-4pm, Tuesday, December 27 - 11am-4pm, New year’s Day - closed, Monday, January 2 - 11am-4pm.

Day Lewis, 4 The Parade, White Point Road: Christmas Day - closed, Boxing Day - closed, Tuesday, December 27 - closed, New Year’s Day - closed, Monday, January 2 - noon-1pm.

Rowlands, Rievaulx Road: Christmas Day - noon-1pm, Boxing Day - closed, Tuesday, December 27 - closed, New Year’s Day - 10am-4pm, Monday January 2, closed.

Trains

Northern Rail, Middlesbrough to Whitby, the Esk Valley Railway. Trains will stop running around 8pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and start later than normal on December 27.

Trains do not run on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, or New Year’s Day. Normal service resumes on January 2.

Arriva buses

Friday, December 23 - normal service, Saturday, December 24 - normal service, reducing around 6pm, Christmas Day - no service, Boxing Day - no service, Tuesday, December 27 - Bank holiday service, Wednesday, December 28 - A normal Saturday service will operate, Thursday, December 29 - A normal Saturday service will operate, Friday, December 30 - A normal Saturday service will operate, New Year’s Eve - normal Saturday service, reducing around 6pm, New Year’s Day - no service, Monday, January 2 - a normal Sunday service will operate, Tuesday, January 3 - normal service resumes.

Supermarkets

The Co-op, Langborne Road: Christmas Eve - 6am - 8pm, Christmas Day - closed, Boxing Day - 8am - 6pm, Tuesday, December, 27 - 6am - 11pm, New Year’s Eve - 6am - 8pm, New Year’s Day - 11am - 5pm, Monday, January 2 - 6am - 11pm.

Sainsburys, Stainsacre Lane: Christmas Eve - 6am - 6pm, Christmas Day - closed, Boxing Day - 9am - 5pm, Tuesday, December, 27 - 9am - 6pm, New Year’s Eve - 8am - 7pm, New Year’s Day - 10am - 4pm, January 2 - 8am - 7pm.