Great Yorkshire Show gets ready to roll

The Great Yorkshire Show is set to get under way tomorrow as the showground prepares to welcome more than 130,000 visitors over the next three days.

Director Charles Mills took a trip into the past when he got behind the wheel of a 100-year-old Ford Ministry of Munitions tractor. Members of the West Yorkshire Vintage Tractor and Engine Club are behind the display which celebrates the Ford and Fordson Association’s 100th anniversary.

Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard has put the finishing touches to her 17-hand “Golden Horse” which will grace the Council Lawn near the bandstand throughout the show.

Emma, whose work has been commissioned for the Prince of Wales’ gardens at Highgrove House as well as the windows of Fortnum and Mason in London, is exhibiting at the show for the first time. She has spent countless hours creating the golden horse from more than 200 kilos of drawn phosphor copper wire, designed to glint in the sunshine.

Two very different kinds of beauty were introduced to each other when catwalk models met the blonde stars of a Charolais cow and her calf, whose own catwalk will be the Beef showing rings. The breed’s National Show is being hosted by the Great Yorkshire Show for the first time. Entries are at a record high and competition for the championship ribbons is expected to be keen.

Meanwhile over at the fashion pavilion, models will take to the GYS Catwalk four times a day showcasing designs from students from Harrogate College, Hull School of Art and Design and Huddersfield University as well as James Steward, John Lewis and Brook Taverner who are behind Yorkshire Agricultural Society Tweed.

A host of stars will be taking to the catwalk this year in a one-off celebrity special at 2:30pm on the Tuesday. All the action from the Fashion Pavilion will be on Twitter, join in the conversation using #GYScatwalk.

Visitors to the show will be able to enjoy all things rural, with classes ranging from poultry to poleclimbing and from honey to horticulture, along with hundreds of shopping opportunities at a huge range of tradestands.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “We are ready for action and looking forward to another great show and the opportunity to meet some of our visitors. We wish the best of luck to all our competitors, thank all of our volunteers for their exceptionally hard work at the event, and extend a warm welcome to all of our visitors!”

This will be the 159th Great Yorkshire Show, held on Tuesday 11 – Thursday 13 July 2017 on the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire