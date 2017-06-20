Going the extra mile for a wheely worthy cause

Staff from a Whitby building society really went the distance as they tackled a cycling challenge in aid of ending youth homelessness throughout the UK.

Colleagues and customers from the Yorkshire Building Society branch, on Flowergate, raised a fantastic £769 as they joined others around the UK in cycling, rowing, running and walking to raise funds for the charity.

As well as staff, family, friends and customers pedaling a static bike in the branch, Branch Manager Mark Jackson, Customer Consultant Thomas Welford, and customer Michael Leeman cycled over 70km from Whitby to the society’s branch in Scarborough and back along the Cinder Track’.

Mark Jackson, manager of the Whitby branch said: “We are really grateful to everyone in Whitby who sponsored us in support of our partnership with End Youth Homelessness and helped us to raise £769.

“We are proud that we managed to go a team distance of 314km on the day.

“The money we have raised will be used to fund our rent deposit scheme, home essentials grants, and practical help for homeless young people seeking to live independently.”

Nationwide, the society is attempting to travel 83,000 kilometres over their three year partnership – one kilometre for every homeless young person in the UK. The society aims to raise £750,000 over the course of the partnership to support over 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes. For more information visit: www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters.