Goathland youngsters in walk for picnic benches

Youngsters in Goathland completed a sponsored walk from Goathland Village Hall to Grosmont railway station down the Rail Trail.

The event was organised by the Goathland Play Area Parents Group to help raise funds to buy some picnic benches.

The play area is in the grounds of Goathland Village Hall and is maintained by the Goathland Village Hall Trust.

The aim is to buy octagonal recycled plastic picnic benches that will be more hard-wearing and require less maintenance than a wooden alternative, making them easier to look after.

The weather was kind and the children, who ranged in age from two to 12, made good progress, completing the walk in about an hour and a half.

They are a picnic lunch at the viewing area next to the station and boarded the 12.30pm train for the journey back to Goathland.

Amy Worley from the Parents’ Group said: “The event was a real success, we haven’t collected all the sponsorship money yet but we will definitely be able to contribute to a bench.

“The children really enjoyed the walk and it was lovely to see friends during the holidays, thanks to all those who were involved.

“Thanks to John Bruce and the North York Moors Railway for their help and support.”