Get set for Danby show this Wednesday

The 157th Danby Show is set to get underway on Wednesday.

The showground opens at 8am, with judging getting under way at 9am.

Danby show.

Entries for categories have now closed. The show takes place halfway between the villages of Castleton and Danby in North Yorkshire, near Danby School, postcode: YO21 2NQ.

Classes to be judged include: cattle, sheep, horses, fur and feather and produce and handicraft.

Adults are £5, concessions £4, children aged five to 16 £2, children under five free. Parking in the main car park is free.

To view the full programme of events, click here.

Other shows coming up include:

Rosedale Show, Saturday, August 19.

Egton Show, Wednesday, August 23.

Burniston Show, Monday, August 28.

Castleton Show, Saturday, September 9.