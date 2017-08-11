Gazette flying the flag for Whitby at top awards

You’re onto a winner with the Whitby Gazette which has been shortlisted as one of the finalists of the Yorkshire & Humber O2 Media Awards.

It’s the second time your paper has been in the final in this prestigious competition which is keenly-contested by scores of media across the region.

Gazette reporter Sam Jones (left) has been shortlisted for the 'Young Journalist' category.

It was highly-commended in 2013 and the following year was Johnston Press paper of the year runner-up.

And Gazette reporter Sam Jones has made it a double this year for your favourite local read.

He is shortlisted for the gong of ‘Young Journalist’ at the awards night to be held in Leeds next month.

He said: “It is a great honour to see the Gazette shortlisted for the best weekly paper in all of Yorkshire.

“We are grateful to readers for telling us about their stories and helping us to serve the community, as this paper has done since 1854 when it was founded by Ralph Horne.”

In an unusual hat-trick, the Gazette will be up against sister titles The Scarborough News and the Bridlington Free Press, as well as the Goole Times & Selby Times.

Nicola Green, director of corporate affairs at O2 said: “These awards grow from strength to strength both in terms of diversity and quality. The entries demonstrate how Yorkshire remains home to some fantastic media talent and is also producing the media stars of the future. The judges had a marathon task and had some very difficult decisions to select overall winners from a brilliant line-up of finalists.

“All of this year’s entries were strong and those who are nominated should feel extremely proud of their achievements.”

Other entries in the 2017 final include The Yorkshire Post, BBC Look North, and ITV Calendar.