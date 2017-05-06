Gallery scheme set to reward its supporters

Regular visitors to the North York Moors National Park’s art gallery are to be rewarded for their patronage.

The popular Inspired by… gallery at The Moors National Park Centre at Danby has introduced a Supporters’ Scheme in its 10th anniversary year, offering a range of benefits to regular visitors while also helping to raise funds for future exhibitions and gallery developments.

Members of the scheme will have the chance to win an original piece of artwork in the monthly prize draw and exclusive preview information.

They will also be eligible for discounts on four events and a 10% reduction on purchases in the gallery and Artshop.

The annual fee for becoming a member of the Supporters’ Scheme is £35 per person or £45 for two people under a joint membership.

Sally Ann Smith, curator for the Inspired by… gallery said: “In the last decade, the gallery has evolved into a vibrant creative hub which now receives over 100,000 visitors annually.

“Much of the support of the gallery comes from regular and loyal art lovers. We wanted to create a scheme that would thank them for their support while helping us to raise funds to continue developing new exhibitions and an expanded events programme as well as extending the support we provide to artists.”