Fyling Hall offering scholarships in man’s memory

Fyling Hall School is offering two Citizens of the Future scholarships to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of a former pupil.

Peter White - pictured front row, second from the right in the 1926 Fyling Hall cricket team - was the late husband of Claire White, daughter of the founder of Fyling Hall School, Mab Bradley.

The scholarships will be offered in Mr White’s memory to pupils who will be starting Year 7 in September 2018 in Peter White’s memory.

Born in Whitby, Mr White was hugely supportive of the school where he was an early pupil. He was educated at what started as a very small all boys’ prep school, staying there until he was 13 where he thrived and was awarded an Exhibition to Denstone College, Uttoxeter, where he captained rugby and cricket.

He went on to read law, but his plans to join his father at Buchanan and White were interrupted by the outbreak of war.

The application process for the scholarships will involve spending taster days at Fyling Hall on Monday December 4 and Tuesday December 5.

Candidates will spend time with pupils in year seven attending academic lessons and games. They will meet the headmaster and undertake a short, written assessment.

Contact the school office by November 28, on 01947 880353 or email office@fylinghall.org and ask for Helen or Jane.

* Commissioned with the West Yorkshire Regiment, Mr White served in North Africa with Montgomery’s victorious First Army in the Desert War against Rommel.

Sent with his regiment to engage the Germans in Italy, he was reported missing in the invasion at Salerno in September 1943.

His parents believed him killed in action, but in November, a Mr Burgess of Whitby Fire Station picked up the message “Fit and well. Please send final syllabus law books. Love Peter.”

He spent the rest of the war as a prisoner of war in Oflag VII, but managed to pass his final law exams.