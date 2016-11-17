Funds raised for new Whitby lifeboat

The shooting community has dug deep to help raise funds to provide Whitby RNLI with a new inshore lifeboat.
A three-day event was held at the Warter Priory Estate in East Yorkshire, which raised more than £162,000.
The original aim was to provide Whitby with a new boat, but as this target was smashed on the first day, enough money was raised for two more.
The money will be used to buy a lifeboat for the RNLI relief fleet and another lifeboat for a station on the North East coast.
Whitby’s new lifeboat will be named Warter Priory, the two others will also have connected names yet to be announced.