Funds raised for new Whitby lifeboat

The shooting community has dug deep to help raise funds to provide Whitby RNLI with a new inshore lifeboat.

A three-day event was held at the Warter Priory Estate in East Yorkshire, which raised more than £162,000.

Frank Croft, Sam Croft, Dorothy Brighton and Richard Croft present Whitby RNLI Coxswain Mike Russell with a cheque for 160,000 from fundraisers at Warter Priory. Picture: Ceri Oakes/RNLI

The original aim was to provide Whitby with a new boat, but as this target was smashed on the first day, enough money was raised for two more.

The money will be used to buy a lifeboat for the RNLI relief fleet and another lifeboat for a station on the North East coast.

Whitby’s new lifeboat will be named Warter Priory, the two others will also have connected names yet to be announced.