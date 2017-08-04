Fun for all the family at Hinderwell Show

Have your say

The Hinderwell Horse and Agricultural Society will celebrate its 147th show on Friday August 11.

The show is said to have started to solve an argument between two local men who couldn’t agree who had the best Cleveland Bay foal.

After this inauspicious start, the show has grown from strength to strength, providing family entertainment and fun.

The show is still renowned for its Cleveland Bay classes – a breed of horse favoured by the Queen for pulling her carriages – but also gives people the opportunity to show their skills and animals in a range of ‘friendly’ competitions.

It also include classes in heavy horses, pony breeding, ridden ponies, show jumping and gymkhana.

Smaller animals also have the chance to shine with classes for sheep, ferrets and in the dog show.

There are also classes in vintage machinery, farm produce, garden produce, flowers, handicrafts confectionery, preserves and photography.

Children get a chance to show off their talents with prizes for the best picture, collage, handwriting and various other arts and crafts.

The Downe and Outs jazz band will provide entertainment as well as The Goathland and Glaisdale Hunt. Alpacas and owls will also be on show along with more than 30 craft and trade stands that range from antique books and jewellery to plants and children’s amusements.

The show starts at 9am and runs until 6pm.

The Downe and Outs jazz band will provide entertainment as well as The Goathland and Glaisdale Hunt.

Alpacas and owls will also be on show along with more than 30 craft and trade stands that range from antique books and jewellery to plants and children’s amusements.

The show starts at 9am and runs until 6pm. Car parking is free and admission fees are £5 adults, £3 children and £4 for senior

citizens. You can also buy a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £14.

Visit www.hinderwellshow.org.uk for more information, or call 07967 794146.