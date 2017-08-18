Fun for all the family as Regatta weekend arrives!

Whitby Regatta weekend has finally arrived!

The age-old event takes months of planning and preparation to deliver, and is now in its 177th year.

The weekend of fun sees a whole host of entertainment, including rowing and raft races.

The weekend gets underway tonight at Whitby Pavilion at 7.30pm with the Regatta Revue – a spectacular theatrical extravaganza.

It features: Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society, Starstruck Performing Arts, Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company. Colebrooke Media. The Appollo Players, Paul Nicholas School of Acting and many more local artists. Tickets are priced at £8.

Big events on Saturday which are sure to draw the crowds include : The Glamorous Granny Competition and the Grand Baby Show, 10am at the Royal Hotel, the greasy pole competition, 3pm at the Harbour Fish Pier, the raft race, 3.45pm in the lower harbour and rowing races at various times throughout the day.

Then on the Sunday the day kicks off with the Regatta tombola at 9am near the bandstand, followed by the Fun Run at 10am starting at Crescent Gardens.

There will be market and craft stalls throughout the day at Archery Green, with a Star Party on the night at 8.45pm.

Timings for the rowing races can be seen in the programme.

On Monday Regatta weekend concludes with the Jez Avery stunt show from 11am on the West Cliff, before prizes are handed out to the rowing clubs at Abbey Wharf at 7.45pm.

Regatta draws to a close with a bang at a spectacular fireworks display at 9.45pm, which can be viewed from the Harbour, West Cliff and Piers areas.

The performance by Frontier Fireworks is set to bring a thunderous thrill everyone in attendance, making it a night to remember. See the Whitby Regatta official programme for the full list of event timings. It is available to purchase for £3 in many of the shops around town. We would love to see your Regatta pictures to feature in the paper and online.

Send your weekend snaps to: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk.