Fresh timescale released for Whitby Hospital remodelling

Refreshed project milestones for the remodelling of Whitby Hospital have been released this week, with a start date of Autumn 2017.

Key milestones in the revised time frame include finding a construction partner in the next month, creating indicative floor plans by the end of March and planning in conjunction with the county council.

The Clinical Commissioning Group has said that they are pleased to be able to share the revised milestones after a busy and challenging year.

Dr George Campbell, CCG GP Governing Body member said: “At this stage, the project group had hoped to be in a position to share designs and further details of the remodelling of the hospital; however during 2016 the team had to schedule an unplanned break after a national policy change to introduce market rents. This change meant that the costs of the project needed to be reassessed and given the current NHS financial challenge, the CCG had to ensure that the preferred option for the project was still affordable.”

The commissioning group’s executive team has now given approval to progress with the next stage of the project, meaning the team can now develop the outline business case which is the key planning aspect for moving forward.

Dr Campbell added: “Despite the unplanned break, the CCG has continued to work closely with partners to ensure that the potential of the site is realised with the best possible services being available to benefit the people of Whitby and the surrounding area. Over the coming months the project team will be liaising with services to scope out more detailed design work. On behalf of our partner organisations, we would like to thank all healthcare staff and volunteers for continuing to provide such high quality services and for assisting the project team over the last 12 months. We would also like to thank residents of Whitby and the surrounding area for their patience.”

The Clinical Commissioning Group is responsible for the planning and purchasing of the vast majority of health services in the area.