Flushed faces and banter – on the school run!

At the end of term, one of Fyling Hall’s annual, highly anticipated, events took place – the whole school cross country run.

Various games teachers over the years have enjoyed taking the whole school off timetable and organising a run from the school games field to various points up to Old Fyling Hall on the old railway line.

All pupils from years five to 13 took part, with the distance adjusted according to their age.

Teachers were also involved by registering, congratulating and cajoling those who needed it along the route (although some pupils complained that they looked like they enjoyed it too much!)

The photos of this year’s run were posted on our Fyling Hall School Facebook page.

They elicited some of our ex-pupils’ memories in the comments: “In the 60s it was usual to be woken at 7.15 by Captain Flood shouting ‘Get yourselves round Skerry Hall and back for a cold shower!’ What fun we had!” and “Those were the days – I used to sleep in my kit ready for the off”.

Although Mr Coates has made a few adjustments to the run, judging by the smiles and flushed faces at the finishing line, it was still a great success.

Although our pupils may not realise it – these are the events that will stay in their memories for years to come.