Flood latest: Blue Bank to remain closed overnight

The A169 Pickering to Whitby road is to remain closed overnight at Blue Bank, Sleights.

Last night, torrential rain washed between 500 and 600 tonnes of gravel out of the arrester bed (escape road) next to the carriageway and down into the village.

Replacement material has been ordered for the arrester bed and will be delivered tomorrow.

The road will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

A number of properties were flooded last night, and some motorists were stuck in their vehicles for a short time while the fire brigade arranged their recovery. Large amounts of debris, mainly from the gravel trap, blocked the carriageway.

Sandbags were put out overnight and the road remains closed while the clean-up is under way.

A gully emptier, excavators and high pressure jets are being used to clear the road.

North Yorkshire County Council continues to monitor the highways network after persistent, heavy rain yesterday and overnight has led to local flooding and road closures in a number of places.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Highways said: "It is very important that people continue to drive carefully owing to surface water on roads across the county.”

