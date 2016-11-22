Flood latest: Blue Bank remains closed after gravel slip

The A169 at Blue Bank remains closed after rain water washed gravel from an escape road onto the carriageway.

The incident happened last night at around 6pm as floods caused the gravel from an arrester bed to run down the bank.

A number of properties were flooded, and some motorists were stuck in their vehicles for a short time while the fire brigade arranged their recovery. Large amounts of debris, mainly from the gravel trap, blocked the carriageway.

Sandbags were put out overnight and the road remains closed while the clean-up is under way.

A gully emptier, excavators and high pressure jets are being used to clear the road.

North Yorkshire County Council continues to monitor the highways network after persistent, heavy rain yesterday and overnight has led to local flooding and road closures in a number of places.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Highways said: "It is very important that people continue to drive carefully owing to surface water on roads across the county.”

