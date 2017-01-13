Flood alerts continue as Yorkshire coast takes a battering

Yorkshire is being warned to take immediate action against flooding with 24 warnings still in place across the county.

Whitby and Scarborough seafronts were deluged this afternoon as high water and strong winds combined together to create a tidal surge which seeped into several properties in scenes reminiscent of the severe floods in December 2013.

Flooding in Whitby due to a tidal surge this afternoon. Picture: Ceri Oakes. Friday 13 January 2017.

Church Street and New Quay Road at the harbourside are currently under water and sea foam flowed all the way back down Pier Road as high tide rolled in. An ice-cream kiosk was lifted off the ground and precautionary sandbags put out last night were effortlessly washed away.

Fire crews are also attending flooding in Sandsend while at Hornsea further down the east coast, a family including an elderley woman and children have been rescued from their car on the seafront.

And throughout this evening the warnings for the east coast from Grimsby all the way up to Whitby in North Yorkshire are still in place.

North Bank of the Humber Estuary at Broomfleet, Faxfleet and Blacktoft; North Bank of the Humber Estuary at Hessle Foreshore; North Bank of the Humber Estuary at Hessle Haven; North Bank of the Humber Estuary at North Ferriby; North Bank of the Humber Estuary in the east of Hull; North Bank of the Humber Estuary in the west of Hull; North Bank of the River Ouse at Saltmarshe Sand Hall, Skelton and Kilpin Pike; North Sea at Cowbar; North Sea at Sandsend; North Sea at Scarborough - Foreshore Road; North Sea at Scarborough - Sandside; North Sea at Scarborough - Spa Complex; North Sea at Whitby Harbour; North Sea Coast at Bridlington - Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion; North Sea Coast at Bridlington - South Pier; River Ouse at Goole, and River Aire at Rawcliffe and Rawcliffe Bridge; River Ouse at Goole Docks; River Ouse from Old Goole to Whitgift including Swinefleet and Reedness; Tidal flooding in low-lying areas in Grimsby; Tidal flooding of low-lying areas from Barton upon Humber to New Holland; Tidal flooding of low-lying areas from New Holland to Immingham Dock; Tidal flooding of low-lying areas in Winteringham and South Ferriby; Tidal River Esk from Ruswarp weir downstream to Whitby Bridge (A171).