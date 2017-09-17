Flaming fantastic as all students pass fire prevention course

Whitby Fishing School, in partnership with Cleveland Fire Brigade Risk Management Services, delivered another successful Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) – Fire Prevention & Firefighting course.

Eleven students with varying maritime experience spent two and a half days with professional firefighters, learning the necessary precautions to minimise the risk of fires aboard a ship.

The students also examined how fires are caused and the first means of extinguishing them. The course included practical training in the use of different types of portable fire extinguishers, hose reels, vertical ladder work and the use of breathing apparatus (BA) for firefighting and rescue.

Whitby Fishing School’s Director and Business Development Manager, Andy Hodgson, said: “This maritime firefighting course is one of the more demanding courses we have on offer here at the training centre.

“For these students, the opportunity to undertake this type of learning outside the classroom can really help them reach their full potential, not only building on their confidence but also helping them to learn in a realistic setting.

“Over the last few days, we have seen the students develop their firefighting skills, challenge themselves and carry out activities they never thought they could do.

“Hopefully this course, and the skills they have taken away from it, will help them when they join their vessels.”

One of the students from the firefighting course said that his favourite part had been using the Breathing Apparatus equipment and learning the BA shuffle, which is a special walk firefighters are taught to take them safely through smoke-logged ship compartments when visibility is extremely poor.

He went onto say that after completing the course, he felt a lot more confident in dealing with a fire incident onboard a ship.

Throughout the course, continued assessment of all the students was undertaken via oral questioning and practical demonstration and participation, all students successfully passed and were awarded the Maritime Coastguard Agency STCW Fire Prevention & Firefighting certificate.

If you are interested in enrolling onto the next available STCW Fire Prevention & Firefighting course, email info@whitbyfishingschool.co.uk or call Whitby Fishing School on (01947) 825871.