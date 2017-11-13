Fishermen of the future honoured at training school awards

A school in Whitby which specialises in training the next generation of fishermen has recognised the achievements of its students at an annual awards ceremony.

Representatives from a variety of maritime sectors gathered at Whitby and District Fishing School, at Whitby Mission and Seafarer's Centre, to witness the event.

Whitby & District Fishing Industry Training School Awards Ceremony. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: PA1745-8a The Whitby Gazette Arries-Ide Memorial Award. Winner Shaun Topham who couldn't attend. Andy Hodgson accepts the trophy on his behalf from Ed Asquith Editor of the Whitby Gazette.

Andrew Hodgson from the Fishing School said: "Awards are a way to encourage good behavior and teach competitive spirit. This is the reason why the Fishing School organises an award ceremony every year to encourage its students.

"Today’s prize winners are a true representation of everything that we stand for here at the Fishing School – these hard working, dedicated young people are a credit to the maritime industry and an inspiration to us all."

Awards went to the following students:

Apprentice of the Year - Jonathon Garrett, presented by Sunderland Marine.

Whitby & District Fishing Industry Training School Awards Ceremony. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: PA1745-8b The George Traves award for Excellence. Winner: William Becker. Chris Traves hands over to Anne Hornigold on his behalf

The Whitby Gazette Shield, Arries-Ide Memorial Award - Shaun Topham, presented by Whitby Gazette editor Ed Asquith.

George Traves Award for Excellence - William Becker, presented by Chris Traves.

Whitby & District Fishing Industry Training School Awards Ceremony. Pictures by Paul Atkinson: PA1745-8c Apprentice of the year award Presented by Michael Thompson to Johnathon Garrett