First Christmas for Magic Mike at Whitby Pavilion

Magic Mike is to bring his Christmas show to Whitby Pavilion for the first time.

The local children’s entertainer will bring his action packed show to the theatre on Friday December 23 at 2pm.

This spectacular show has all the magic of Christmas with exciting dance routines, hilarious magic, loveable characters and of course a very special visit from Father Christmas who magically appears on stage with presents for all the children.

Enjoy refreshments and a drink from the licensed bar while the children release all their Christmas excitement during the show.

Jill Gomez-Manion, operations and events manager of Whitby Pavilion, said “Magic Mike’s summer shows have always been a great success, so we’re very excited to have him this Christmas.

“This adds to an exciting programme over the festive season which includes The Nutcracker, Winterfest, Christmas Tea Dance with Ray Kirk, Yorkshire Wassail, Christmas Carvery Cracker and Santa’s Christmas Party.”

Tickets: (01947) 458899.