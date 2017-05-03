Fire engines return to Whitby cafe The Magpie

Fire crews returned to The Magpie today to "dampen down" following two devastating fires at the world-class restaurant.

Four fire engines could be seen on Pier Road again this morning as firefighters checked for hot spots at the famous restaurant.

Four fire engines returned to Pier Road

Investigations are still underway to determine the causes of two fires which tore through the roof of The Magpie on Sunday night and Monday Afternoon (April 30 and May 1).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "We're carrying out revisits today to the Magpie Cafe, Whitby to continue checking for hotspots and dampen down."

The Magpie tweeted following the serious fires: "We'll all continue to work together to come back stronger than ever before to reopen as soon as we can."

Fire and rescue vehicles have now left the scene.