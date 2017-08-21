Find out how much your borough councillors claimed

Have your say

Scarborough Borough Council officers and councillors claimed enough mileage in the last financial year to travel around the world – and then some.

Only 20 of the 50 Scarborough borough councillors claimed expenses during the financial year of 2016/17, accumulating 27,145 miles costing £12,215.

Council officers Nick Edwards, Jim Dillon, Lisa Dixon and Trevor Watson travelled 5,191 miles, bringing the total to 32,336, soaring past the 24,901 miles covering the circumference of the earth at the equator.

The longest journey claimed for was the council’s chief executive Jim Dillon who claimed for 415 miles to Oxfordshire for a Local Government Strategy Forum in June 2016.

The most travelled councillor was Mike Cockerill who covered a total of 3,228 miles in the last financial year, totalling £1,452.60 – which equates to the distance from Scarborough to Jerusalem.

The Filey councillor said “It doesn’t surprise me,” due to his involvement in the planned restoration of Whitby piers.

One trip to London, in May last year, involved attending a Royal Garden Party.

Cllr Cockerill took an £18 taxi from King’s Cross station to his hotel before having a £57 evening meal and £21 breakfast.

After the party the following day he called a cab from the Palace to King’s Cross via his hotel costing at total of £35 of taxpayers’ money.

The Independent councillor then bought a “snack” on his return train journey costing a total of £12.45.

He told The Scarborough News that the snack was for him and two other people, who were not members of Scarborough Borough Council.

However Cllr Cockerill said: “They were all part of the group. It is all in line with relevant regulations.”

He completed his journey home to Filey with a taxi costing £10 leaving his expenditure for his one-night stay £153.45 - excluding a hotel which was paid for in advance by the council.

The mayor at the time, Cllr Simon Green, also attended the Queen’s Garden Party and claimed a total of £78.60 in taxi fares rather than using London’s extensive public transport network and staying in the same hotel as his colleague Cllr Cockerill.

Cllr Cockerill said: “We were in a party of six so we had to [get two taxis]. We had a tight schedule so it wouldn’t have been possible on public transport.”

Cllr Green said he shared a taxi to Buckingham Palace with a wheelchair user in an “unrelated” capacity. Taxpayers footed the bill for them both.

Council leader Derek Bastiman claimed for two trips down to the capital in the previous financial year including as a guest of Welcome to Yorkshire for the Lord Mayor’s Parade - claiming a £109 bed and breakfast for the night and a £10 taxi.

Welcome to Yorkshire also invited Cllr Bastiman to London again in February and he claimed a further £109 for a hotel.

The Cabinet member was the biggest spender when it came to miscellaneous expenses adding up to £282.20, accounting to 31% of the overall total of £908.07, including £7.95 in August 2016 for “refreshments whilst viewing squash courts”.

Conservative councillor David Jeffels claimed 27% of the council’s total submitted travel expenses of £642.20 mainly for his two trips to London.

In October, council director Nick Edwards transported two of his colleagues to Newark for a trip to a multi-screen cinema - tallying 232 miles.

Cllr John Nock, who represents Mulgrave ward in Whitby, travelled to Gateshead for a taxi licensing seminar, covering 143 miles. While in the north east he also claimed £5.20 for parking.

The expenses claimed are in addition to the basic and responsibility allowances each councillor receives for the financial year.

Councillor David Jeffels

MILEAGE £: 542.25

TRAVEL £: 167.70

MISCELLANEOUS £: 104.50

TOTAL: £814.45

Councillor Derek Bastiman

MILEAGE £: 1,258.20

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 282.20

TOTAL: £1,540.40

Councillor Tom Fox

MILEAGE £: 165.60

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL: £165.60

Councillor Colin Haddington

MILEAGE £: 121.50

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 121.50

Councillor Helen Mallory

MILEAGE £: 408.15

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 408.15

Councillor Joe Plant

MILEAGE £: 1,170.90

TRAVEL £: 22

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 1,192.90

Councillor David Chance

MILEAGE £: 701.55

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 701.55

Councillor Andrew Jenkinson

MILEAGE £: 172.35

TRAVEL £: 81

MISCELLANEOUS £: 173.91

TOTAL £: 427.26

Councillor John Nock

MILEAGE £: 1,278.90

TRAVEL £: 9.80

MISCELLANEOUS £: 9.20

TOTAL £: £1,297.90

Councillor Mike Cockerill

MILEAGE £: 1,452.60

TRAVEL £: 63

MISCELLANEOUS £: 90.45

TOTAL£: 1,606.05

Councillor Phil Trumper

MILEAGE £: 355.50

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 355.50

Councillor Sandra Turner

MILEAGE £: 1,132.65

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 1,132.65

Councillor Jane Mortimer

MILEAGE £: 1,150.65

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 12.60

TOTAL £: 1,163.25

Councillor Clive Pearson

MILEAGE £: 1,071

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 1,071

Councillor Heather Phillips

MILEAGE £: 0

TRAVEL £: 18.10

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: £18.10

Councillor Jonathan Dodds

MILEAGE £: 170.55

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 170.55

Councillor Simon Green

MILEAGE £: 135

TRAVEL £: 78.60

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 213.60

Councillor Godfrey Allanson

MILEAGE £: 588.60

TRAVEL £: 89.10

MISCELLANEOUS £: 227.32

TOTAL £: 905.02

Councillor Marie Harland

MILEAGE £: 71.55

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 71.55

Councillor Guy Coulson

MILEAGE £: 267.75

TRAVEL £: 0

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: 267.75

Officer Nick Edwards

MILEAGE £: Up to approx £1k per annum

TRAVEL £: 15.40

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: N/A

Officer Jim Dillon

MILEAGE £: Up to approx £1k per annum

TRAVEL £: 21

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: N/A

Officer Trevor Watson

MILEAGE £: Up to approx £1k per annum

TRAVEL £: 40.40

MISCELLANEOUS £: 0

TOTAL £: N/A

Officer Lisa Dixon

MILEAGE £: Up to approx £1k per annum

TRAVEL £: 23.80

MISCELLANEOUS £: 7.89

TOTAL £: N/A