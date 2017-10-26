Film crew full of praise for Whitby's charm

The cast and crew of the major film production shot in Whitby, The Runaways, have thanked the town for the welcome they received.

The big £1.6 million production, starring Mark Addy, Tara Fitzgerald and Molly Windsor, was filming in town and the surrounding area for six weeks.

Mark Addy filming on Whitby beach. Monday 11 September. w173505s Picture: Ceri Oakes

Locations manager Joe Gradwell said: “I must extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude from the whole cast and crew, for the amazing experience we had filming in Whitby and the surrounding area.

“We really could not have dreamt of a more friendly, supportive or giving place to film in than Whitby.

“We are so proud and have been so lucky to be able to film in the beautiful and majestic surroundings of the north east coast and moors. Everywhere we went, whoever we spoke with, without exception, people could not do enough for us and nothing was too much trouble.”

The film is described as a ‘feel-good factor’ film, telling the ‘uplifting and atmospheric’ story of three young siblings who, after their father’s death, decide to run away in order to evade social services so they can remain together.

Filming on Whitby beach. Monday 11 September. w173505s Picture: Ceri Oakes

They embark on a hazardous journey in search of their estranged mother, rescuing the donkeys from the family’s donkey ride business along the way.

Some of the locations where filming took place include Whitby beach, Runswick Bay and at the train stations at Grosmont and Goathland.

It is expected to be in cinemas in mid May 2018.