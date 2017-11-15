Festive folklore is returning to town...and raising vital funds for a Whitby charity in the process.

The Krampus Run is one of the most unusual and visually striking events in the winter calendar and sees a costumed parade led by St Nicholas making its way down Church Street, collecting funds for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary (www.whitbywildlife.co.uk).

The event is a celebration of alternative Yule bringing the wonder and excitement of the season back to the ideal setting of Whitby’s quaint and cobbled streets and turning the East side into Krampus Town.

The parade finishes with a finale letting you decide who will be crowned ‘The Thing of The North’.

The parade will take place from Tate Hill Beach along Church Street, on December 2, from 3.30pm until 6pm.

Picture by Si Blackwood.