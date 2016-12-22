Family’s thanks to Josh helpers

The family of a young boy from Goathland who has cancer have expressed their thanks for the support they have received from the Whitby community and beyond this Christmas.

Josh Williamson, 12, has spent much of this week in a Newcastle hospital receiving chemotherapy, but his family have been left overwhelmed by the support given to them.

Whitby RNLI's nativity. Picture: RNLI



Funds raised on a Just Giving page total over £5,000 from people determined to give Josh the best Christmas possible.



His mum, Anna Helm, said: “Thank you to everybody who has taken the time to help us in any little or big way. A million thank yous will never be enough!”



Speaking about Josh’s spirit, she added: “Some minutes, hours, days are harder than others but we push through with a massive help from Josh himself!



"His smile and humour are still as big as ever, and I’m sure anybody who knows Josh will not be surprised to hear that he has all the doctors and nurses in stitches frequently.”



Whitby RNLI has also hosted its own own nativity, which has been viewed online more than 60,000 times and includes a special mention for Josh.



In a message at the end of the production, Coxswain Mike Russell invited viewers to look at the Just Giving page set-up for Josh, adding: “All the crew will be thinking about him over Christmas. If you would like to make a little donation to make his Christmas this year, all the lads down at the lifeboat station would appreciate it.”



Josh’s journey with multifocal osteosarcoma (bone cancer) began in late August 2016, and he has had chemotherapy since then.



Earlier this month he had a huge fundraiser and birthday party, organised by his old school, Goathland School, The Mallyan Spout Hotel, local villagers and beyond. He recently enjoyed a trip to Scotland with his three younger brothers.

His family are also keen to raise awareness of bone cancer.



They support the Bone Cancer Research Trust, a charity that offers support to people affected by primary bone cancer and also funds research.



Anyone wishing to make a donation for Josh should visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding /Joshuas-Magical-Memories