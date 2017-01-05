Family’s thanks for help to return missing dog

A dog owning family has expressed their thanks after thousands of people rallied to help them find their missing dog, Connie.

The family experienced two days of worry and anguish, searching for her after she went missing on the Cleveland Way, about a mile from Sandsend on Thursday before being found 48 hours later on Saturday.

Owner, Michelle Abbott was left overwhelmed by the support from people online and in the local community, determined to help them. She said: “We have been completely overwhelmed by the kindness and concern of complete strangers, and would like to say a massive thank you to each and every person who helped share posts, search for her, provide information on her whereabouts and spread the word of her disappearance. We couldn’t have found her without the support of over 1,300 people on Facebook, in Whitby, Sandsend, and places even beyond that.

“We also received amazing support from people living in Sandsend whilst searching for her over the two days, from people displaying our ‘missing’ posters, to Lauren Wilson and her mum and dad from The Beach Hotel searching for Connie after my husband and son had to travel back to Leeds at 9.30pm, after an 8-hour search, on the first day of her disappearance.”