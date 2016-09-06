Fair ‘a great forum for our maritime training courses’

Whitby’s Fishing School chiefs are hailing an education fair which showcased some of the major education and training providers from across the region.

The Scarborough Spa Training and Education Fair gave visitors the chance to discuss Further and Higher Education, work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities.

The education fair was a fantastic opportunity for students in the area who may be receiving their exam results this summer, as well as for local people thinking of either a career change or even wanting to go back into some form of education.

Andrew Hodgson, Business Development Manager at Whitby Fishing School said: “The Training &Education Fair gave visitors a fantastic opportunity to discuss what training courses and qualifications are currently available in the area.

“We are very proud at Whitby Fishing School to be the only training provider in England delivering the Level 2 Diploma in Maritime Studies, Seafishing Apprenticeship.

“Many local fishing familie go back generations and fishing is ingrained into the fabric of many local communities. Not only does this apprenticeship scheme bring considerable benefits to the fishing industry by improving the quality of education and training, but also teaches the next generation of up-and-coming fishermen the skills required to start a career at sea.”

Whitby Fishing School’s Training Coordinator, Nathan Elcoate said: “The Training & Education Fair was a great forum to promote our maritime training courses, especially the apprenticeship scheme. Over the last six months we have started to receive a lot of interest from young people in the Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington area, which is great for the fishing industry.

“Throughout their apprenticeship, students will gain valuable Maritime Coastguard Agency and Sea Fish Industry Authority approved safety certificates, as well as building up a sea-going log which will stand them in good stead to work for many years in the maritime industry.”

Whitby Fishing School is inviting applications for its forthcoming apprenticeship intake which is due to start on Monday October 3.

To register, and for further information, email info@whitbyfishingschool.co.uk or call Whitby Fishing School on (01947) 825871.