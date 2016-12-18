Extravaganza of superb dance moves

Whitby Pavilion was the venue for The Benson Stage Academy Whitby 63rd annual Christmas show.

This proved to be a showcase of local talent and a two-and-a-half hour extravaganza of superb dance routines.

The standard of performance was excellent and covered ballet, tap, commercial freestyle, street / hip hop, Irish Tap and a skilful and colourful Bollywood routine where Miss Julia’s pupils captivated the audience.

Miss Benson’s acrobatic dance class demonstrated a variety of gymnastic moves to a Star Wars theme and her junior and senior drama classes performed a very entertaining scene from Harry Potter.

Recently qualified street dance teacher Abigail Emmerson, assisted by student teachers Bethany Tiplady and Josh Emmerson, joined their junior and senior students to show their super cool Street Dance moves.

A tradition of the Academy started by Barbara Benson- Smith MBE in 1953 to end the show with a short ballet was maintained again this year.

Miss Julia’s adaption of Cinderella was beautifully presented and performed by all the Academy Ballet Classes from junior to senior.

Everyone involved with the show gives their time and skills voluntarily to fund vital services of the NSPCC for children in this region, with nearly £4,000 raised this year.

Miss Julia thanks all involved with the show.

The Whitby show was headed by Principal Julia Trillo-Howard, assisted by Jenny Flinton, Sarah Corfield, Abigail Emmerson and Amber Newton.