Exhibitors in Whitby making the Northern Connection

Whitby’s Pannett Art Gallery is currently hosting The Northern Connection, an exhibition by Leeds Fine Artists, which runs until October 8.

Leeds Fine Artists (LFA) was started in Leeds in 1874, which makes it one of the oldest regional arts bodies in the UK.

Between the Hills, by Liz Salter.

Its members now come from all over Yorkshire and it is one of the most prestigious regional arts organisations in the North of England. This exhibition gives people the opportunity to see an eclectic range of fine art by the group, which always produces an exhibition of work of a high standard.

The remainder of the Pannett Art Gallery exhibition calendar is as follows:

Gifted (craft exhibition), October 10 to November 19, Permanent collection, Sea Around Us, November 24 to Spring 2018.