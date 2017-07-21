Exhibit: Work showcases natural wonders of our landscape

The latest exhibition at the Inspired by… gallery at Danby showcases just how differently the landscape, heritage and natural wonders of the North York Moors National Park can be interpreted.

A trio of artists are presenting their own discoveries and reflections of the National Park through watercolours, ceramics and jewellery.

Gisborough Priory by Ian Scott Massie.

In Moor Stories, Masham artist Ian Scott Massie portrays how natural light and dramatic skies can create evocative images of the North York Moors, adding a layer of richness when it comes to conveying the legends and heritage of the National Park.

Through more than 30 watercolours, many of the notable landmarks and places are captured such as the White Horse at Kilburn, Young Ralph’s Cross, the gothic splendour of Whitby Abbey in the mist and the early morning light over the village of Staithes.

The fishing village has also inspired Stokesley artist Sue Ford, who depicts the colourful collage of cottages, the boats and the sea in a number of her paintings of the coast which form part of the Personal View exhibition.

Sue, whose work is exhibited widely, including the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the Society of Women Artists at the Mall Galleries in London, works in pastel, watercolour, and acrylic and collage mixed media.

Meanwhile ceramicist Katy O’Neil’s Impressions in Clay are designed to reflect the throw-away nature of modern life.

Drawing on the concept of future fossils and how nature interacts with modern life, Katy uses everyday items such as screws and nails to produce impressions in clay, adding splashes of colour and moulding into shape before firing into stoneware.

The result is an intriguing and beautiful collection of handmade wrap pots and bowls, together with jewellery pieces using a combination of silver and ceramics created from either black Vulcan clay or high fired porcelain.

The three exhibitions run until July 25 at the Inspired by… gallery at The Moors National Park Centre, Danby.

Entry is free and the gallery is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk for more.