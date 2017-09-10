Exhibit: Whitby oils to return for second church exhibition

There will be scenes of the glorious sands of Whitby, gleaming with light and full of families basking in the summer sun.

St John’s Church in Whitby’s Brunswick Street is to host an exhibition of 30 paintings by artist Douglas Hill.

Pleasure Cruisers, by Douglas Hill.

Douglas, who has lived in Whitby for the past three years, will be showing paintings of the town, varying from evening scenes of the wet, glistening streets, to the winter sun glowing on Whitby Abbey.

“I have one of the August steam fair, looking down from the fields, as well as street scenes, harbour scenes, nearly all of Whitby, at different times of the day and different times of the year,” he said.

“There are around 30 paintings, all oil on canvas and painted directly from nature without use of photographs.”

Douglas exhibited for the first time in Whitby last summer and was pleased with how successful it was, which spurred him on for another go. Although still trying to establish himself locally, Douglas is a very experienced painter whose work has appeared as far away as New Zealand and New York.

The Yorkshireman lived and worked in the Cornish beauty spot of St Ives for 20 years before moving to the north east.

“There are not so many people who paint up here from life,” he said, “whereas in Cornwall, there are quite a lot more.”

One of his St Ives paintings was used as a book cover illustration for Black Swan titles and he was a member of both St Ives Society of Artists and the Arts Club for many years. Douglas is influenced heavily by northern artist LS Lowry and believes nature is the teacher.

His Whitby exhibition gets under way at the church from Monday and runs until Saturday September 16, from 10am to 4pm each day.

A percentage of the proceeds made from sales will go to church restoration funds.

