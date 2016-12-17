Exhibit: Quite a collection in Robin Hood’s Bay

For more than 50 years Fylingdales Local History Group has collected, catalogued and preserved a wide range of printed material relating to the Parish of Fylingdales.

The collection is housed in the Methodist Church Rooms in Robin Hood’s Bay and looked after by a dedicated band of volunteers.

John Holdsworths son Patrick and daughter Fiona with the new bookcase

The number of individual documents and maps amount to well over 2,000, and collections and diaries increase that number by several thousands.

There are also over 500 fascinating old photographs plus various albums of postcards.

The group now has a membership of nearly 50 and meets every month to listen to a talk given by speakers from the area and occasionally from further afield.

All the talks, which are often illustrated, have a relevance to local history and over the years have covered a vast range of topics.

Survey of Ness Farm 1770, which is housed at the Methodist Church Room at Robin Hood's Bay.

A regular feature of the programme has been a viewing of a selection of old photographs from the group’s extensive collection.

Membership is open to all and new faces are always welcome.

Members have access to the archive should they wish to research any aspect of local history and the same facility is offered to visitors to the village, many of whom are investigating their family links with the area.

The group has close links with Bay Museum whose brief is to collect, preserve and display historic artefacts associated with the Fylingdales Parish.

John Holdsworth was a member of Fylingdales Local History Group for many years and devoted much of his time to local historical research and supporting the group.

After John died in 2015, his family kindly donated a new bookcase to the group in his memory.

This beautifully crafted bookcase was made by local woodworker Mark Laycock.