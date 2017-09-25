Exhibit: Gallery debuts work of Glaisdale soldier-turned-artist

A former soldier who took up painting to come to terms with leaving the Army early after sustaining an injury, is making his debut in the world of art with an exhibition at the North York Moors National Park’s gallery this autumn.

Adrian Wright, who lives in Glaisdale, will be showcasing a selection of paintings in the Moors Moments exhibition at the Inspired by… gallery which begins on Thursday October 19 and continues until November 14.

Adrian only started painting eight years ago after sustaining an injury which meant leaving the Army early. He’s self-taught, having started painting using nothing more than a £5 paint starter kit.

From those early beginnings, he’s developed semi abstract and post-impressionist styles in oils, drawing inspiration from the beauty and natural colour palette of the surrounding North York Moors.

Sally Ann Smith, curator of the Inspired by… gallery comments: “We’re delighted to host Adrian’s first exhibition. He is a self-taught and very perceptive artist.

“This body of work is an amazing achievement, particularly as Adrian has been through a difficult transition from his life in the Army.

“His paintings are a great portrayal of moors moments as they capture how the landscape changes under different skies and light.”

Visitors can meet Adrian during a Meet the Artist day on Saturday October 21.

The Moors Moments exhibition is free to visit and is open from 10am to 5pm.

In November, the winter opening hours change to 10.30am to 4pm.

Visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/inspiredby for further information.

The Moors National Park Centre in Danby houses the Inspired by… gallery, which features regularly changing exhibitions by artists who draw their inspiration from the North York Moors.

The North York Moors National Park Authority works with a wide variety of people, providing apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities with nearly 14% of staff being apprentices from local families.