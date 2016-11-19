Exhibit: Brigantia artists team up for Danby display

A delightful collection of artistic works will be showcased in Gallery 1 and Gallery 2, in the Inspired by… gallery, at The Moors National Park Centre, Danby from now to Sunday January 22.

The display called Artist Advent are the creations from a talented group of artists and craftworkers, known as Brigantia’s artists.

Butterfly moon

Inspired by the countryside in which they operate, the local art and craft workers chose the name Brigantia, the ancient name for part of North Yorkshire, as their sign of distinction, with the Brigantes being renowned for their craft working skills.

The exhibits reflect the very best in painting, photography, textile, ceramics and jewellery, where the Members’ of Brigantia work with fibre, wood, clay and more, made exclusively in the North Yorkshire area by the members, some of whom sell their products nationwide.

Launched in October 1995 at Duncombe Park, Helmsley, Brigantia brings together the very best in art and craft workers in the North York Moors, Wolds, Coast and Dales areas.

The Brigantia Association carries a ‘label’ of craftsmanship, which identifies products of originality and quality made within the area.

The group regularly exhibit their works at various locations throughout the year and membership is open to any art and craft workers who operate in the North York Moors and surrounding area.

Members of Brigantia who will be exhibiting are: Margaret Jackson, textiles; Jill Christie, Wold pottery; Christine Shaw, textiles; Andrea Cundell, ceramics; Elisabeth Bailey, earthenware pottery; Dave Wardman, Nouveau stained glass; Carol Messham, artist; Yuet Chung, jewellery; Paul Franklin, photography; Shirley Sheppard, artist and sculptor, M&J Woodcraft, shaker boxes and puzzles; Chris Bowran, digital art; Jane Mercer, felt artist; Dennis Bromage, photography.

For more information visit www.brigantia.co.uk or contact Lynda Mennell, email: info@ brigantia.co.uk

The Moors National Park Centre, Danby is open daily in November and December from 10:30am to 4pm; closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and weekends in January from 10:30am to 4pm.

For more information, visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/inspiredby or telephone 01439 772737.