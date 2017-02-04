Exhibit: A ‘glass act’ as Emma displays delicate art

Glass sculptor Emma Evett has plenty to get fired up about – quite literally in the case of her creative endeavours.

Her glasswork currently on show and for sale at The Reading Room Gallery in Whitby is the culmination of a delicate process, a labour of love she has perfected after working with glass for more than a decade.

Emma Evett's glasswork.

Emma originally developed an interest after going on a two-hour bite-size course in York and enjoyed it so much, she booked to attend a five-day master class before taking a B-Tech in 3D crafts when she was 20, working with jewellery and ceramics.

She later made the decision to work with glass, applying for a place on a degree course at the Glass Centre in Sunderland.

“I’d originally intended to stick with ceramics but I swapped completely and haven’t done ceramics since.” she said.

“It’s very tactile, it’s the opposite of ceramics work.

“With the glass, it gets so cold you have to warm it up before you can cut it, so it’s not a great hobby to have over the winter.”

Emma’s hobby is a small part-time business for her, although she supplements this with shifts behind the bar at Whitby Rugby Club.

She works from an outbuilding from her farm in Newholm; the building was plastered out and provides the perfect work space for her to craft her work.

Inside, Emma draws her images on thick kilnproof paper for durable transfer, and the glass is popped into a kiln to warm up.

It is a careful, steady process though; the glass has to cool down very slowly otherwise it gets thermal shock and can shatter.

Like many artists, Emma is inspired by nature and its evershifting rhythm.

Her work draws on her personal experiences of a walk in the countryside and the beauty of the changing seasons.

Inside the glasswork you can see the intricate patterns of seed heads, cow parsley and dandelions which began as a university module based on landscapes.

She has examined the lifestyle of flora and fauna while out on walks and translated that into her work.

You can see Emma’s glass work at the Reading Room, 24a Flowergate, Whitby.

Email readingrooms@me.com or visit their Facebook page thereadingroom gallery