Eskuleles’ Christmas concert a hit with full house

The Eskuleles ukulele band held its fourth annual Christmas Concert in Castleton Village Hall.

A very full house enjoyed a varied programme of Christmas songs and other hits from the past performed by the 40-strong band and a number of soloists.

A tartan-clad tribute to The Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna’ Be hit will long be remembered. A magnificent total of £603 was raised on the night for Sightsavers and the Great North Air Ambulance, bringing the total raised for charity by the Eskuleles to more than £10,000 in the past three years.

