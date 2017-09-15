Entertainment firm’s £1m for hospital charity

Qdos Entertainment, owned by Scarborough husband and wife entrepreneurs, Nick and Sandra Thomas, has raised more than £1m for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

The cash will help to fund a suite of operating theatres at the hospital, which are due to open at the end of this year.

The entertainment group has enjoyed a partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital since 2010 when the charity became Qdos’ nominated partner charity as part of the Theatres for Theatres appeal. The group has been fundraising continuously via its subsidiary companies Qdos Pantomimes and HQ Theatres.

The state-of-the-art operating theatres will be housed in a new clinical building, designed to treat children with complex medical needs.

Funds have been generated in a number of ways – through collections at Qdos’ annual pantomimes around the UK and at charitable events organised by theatres in the HQ portfolio. Staff members across the group have also played a huge role by taking part in marathons, bike-rides, mud races, skydives, bake-sales and through a host of other fundraising initiatives.

During the past 12 months alone, the money raised topped £160,000.

Nick Thomas, Chairman and founder of Qdos Entertainment Group, said: “I’m enormously proud of the efforts of every single person who has done their bit in helping us to reach this fantastic milestone.

“Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity is a cause close to my heart and I remain humbled by the fabulous work that they do at the hospital and the phenomenal spirit and dedication of their staff.

“The combined generosity of literally thousands of people has helped us to reach this landmark total. My heartfelt thanks go to those who have contributed.

“We’re re-affirming our commitment to the hospital and plan to continue raising money for them through 2017 and beyond.”

Tim Johnson, Chief Executive, Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, added: “The money raised will make a huge difference to seriously ill children from across the UK.”